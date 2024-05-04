DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Discmen

The Garrison
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Discmen, Toronto’s best cover band, for a musical journey through the 90s, the 00s, back, and beyond. Bring your bff, or your crush to the Garrison on May 4! Get ready to sing & dance, Toronto! xoxo

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Garrison.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open9:00 pm

