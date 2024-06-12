Top track

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band - PIMP

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band live im Park

Café Schöne Aussichten
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Auch wenn die Schaugewächshäuser wegen Sanierungsplänen geschlossen sind, wehen am 12.6.24 tropisch inspirierte Vibes durch Planten un Blomen: Nach vergriffenen Singles, millionenfach gestreamten Hits wie „P.I.M.P“ und Alben auf Brooklyns Big Crown Records...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

