Mr Floyd Larry w/ 60 juno + Wayword

The Paramount
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mr Floyd Larry is an alternative rock band based in Miami, Florida. Presenting a modern soundscape of melodic riffs, heavy basslines and unique vocals. His sound ranges from dreampop, shoegaze, post-punk, funk, and more; His music places you in a nostalgic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr Floyd Larry, 60 juno, Wayword

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

