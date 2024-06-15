DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bonus RPK

229
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45
About

Bonus RPK returns in a big way and on June 15th he will perform for you in London.

The artist is back with a concert tour after 5 years!

His versatility and deep lyrics have made him one of the most recognizable and respected artists in Polish rap.

The...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by MegiK Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bonus RPK

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the glass double doors.

