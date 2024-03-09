Top track

La Paloma Pres. Branko + Cami Layé Okún + Julian Reca

La Paloma
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Branko és productor, selector, locutor de ràdio (NTS), i figura clau de la nova escena musical portuguesa. Branko és reconegut i considerat una mena d'agitador cultural, actiu en múltiples fronts de la música i membre fundador de Buraka Son Sistema.

Brank...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julian Reca, Cami Layé Okun, Branko

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

