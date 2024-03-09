DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Branko és productor, selector, locutor de ràdio (NTS), i figura clau de la nova escena musical portuguesa. Branko és reconegut i considerat una mena d'agitador cultural, actiu en múltiples fronts de la música i membre fundador de Buraka Son Sistema.
Brank...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.