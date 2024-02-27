DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A celebration of hip-hop like no other as we recreate the iconic collaboration between the supervillain of rap and the globe’s most notorious beat maker.
London’s finest jazz and hip-hop artists unite, paying homage to the brilliance of MF Doom and Madlib...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.