DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are back on Friday, February 23rd, at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn for the NYC MALLGOTH banger!
Ivy Oh and DJ Kitty are teaming up to bring you a classic mix of Industrial, Nu-Metal, and Dark Dance hits. These tunes are the kind that would get a nod of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.