DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Grab your faves and hit the dance floor for a night of pop bops, mashups, and remixes!
Music by DJ Chaotic
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.