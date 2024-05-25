DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GRITANDO EN SILENCIO

Independance Club
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.20
Vuelve Gritando en Silencio a sonar en Madrid, vamos a disfrutar del mejor Rock en la sala Independance.

MENORES DE 16 AÑOS ACOMPAÑADOS POR TUTOR LEGAL MAS AUTORIZACION FIRMADA. IMPRESCINDIBLE DNI

Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gritando en Silencio

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

