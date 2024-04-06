Top track

Sitting on Stacy - Chest Hair

Sitting on Stacy (CA)

Zhora Darling
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.06

Top track

About

We are a three piece WACK rock band from Southern California. We are not related but we look pretty darn close. We enjoy making music and spending our free time petting goats! Hoyt, Kyle, and Trevor all met at a performance-based rock music school when the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sitting On Stacy

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

