Birdflesh + Guineapig + Grumo

Circolo DEV
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formatisi a Växjö nel 1992, i Birdflesh sono uno dei gruppi grindcore più folli in circolazione. La loro interpretazione del grindcore è ricca di forti influenze thrashy, testi stravaganti e un'atmosfera divertente.

Nel corso degli anni la band ha pubblic...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da D.E.V. - APS.

Lineup

Grumo, Guineapig, Birdflesh

Venue

Circolo DEV

Via Capo di Lucca, 29, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

