!Cumbia Mi Amor! with Romperayo (Col)

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
Romperayo sounds like a fast moving musical journey through Colombian tropical folklore, amischievous and modern interpretation of the psychedelic sounds of 70s cumbia and other tropical rhythms. Expect musical fireworks that don’t only move your hips and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
Romperayo

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

