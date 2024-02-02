DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IVW: SECRET HEADLINER + Grandmas House

Sebright Arms
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In celebration of Independent Venue Week we will be hosting a very special underplay on the 2nd Feb with one of London's 'kinkiest' new bands...

Support comes from the brilliantly fiery Grandmas House.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plastic Factory
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grandma’s House

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

