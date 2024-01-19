DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maynards Bottle Shop Wine Tasting

Maynards Market
Fri, 19 Jan, 5:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday January 19th

5-7pm

Wine Club Tastings are $10 (+fees) for current members, $20 (+fees) for guests / the public and always include a small bite.

We will be tasting:
Lamèzia is a white blend from Italy. Full-bodied and almost vegetal on the nose....

This is a 21+ event
Maynards
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Maynards Market

400 East Toole Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

