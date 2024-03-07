DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ADHD & Women: Misunderstood and Misdiagnosed

Camp and Furnace
Thu, 7 Mar, 6:45 pm
TalkLiverpool
£14.50
About

ADHD was once believed to be a disorder occurring predominantly in boys/men, often leaving girls and women to suffer. The diagnosis ratio of boys to girls is around 3:1, although in adults this is more likely to be closer to 1:1. However, despite this impo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
Lineup

Venue

Camp and Furnace

67 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BY, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

