Own World, Sadly Sunday, Carmine Nights, GLASSMINDS

The Victoria
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Immerse yourself in an electrifying night of post-punk and rock at our upcoming event featuring the dynamic lineup of Sadly Sunday, Carmine Nights, Own World, and GLASSMINDS. Hailing from Stockholm, Sadly Sunday blends haunting bass lines, screeching guita...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Own World, Sundae Sunday, Carmine Nights and 1 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

