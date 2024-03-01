Top track

Regina

Davide Shorty - Fuori Fuoco Solo Tour

CAP10100
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Regina
Davide Shorty è un rapper, cantautore e producer di Palermo capace di far convivere la sua inconfondibile voce soul con sonorità e melodie contaminate da jazz e rap.
Dopo essersi posizionato 3 alla nona edizione di X Factor Italia (dicembre 2015) a febbr...

Tutte le età
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Davide Shorty

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

