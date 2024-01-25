Top track

Planet Giza - FATAL ATTRACTION

lowjamz* x MOKO

MOKO
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

About

championing underground sounds.

world hip-hop, future r&b, neo-soul & jazzy electronica as standard.

free entry ! grab a ticket still.

This is an 18+ event
lowjamz*
Lineup

Darkstepper, leverson, TRYB

Venue

MOKO

39b Markfield Road, Haringey, London, N15 4QA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

