L'after skiss, la St-Val la plus hot (en altitude)

La Felicità
Wed, 14 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
From Free

About

Si comme nous vous n'avez pas l'occasion d'aller dévaler les pistes, no worries amici, we got your back. Et à la Felicità, on déplace même carrément des montagnes pour vous faire kiffer.

Du 10 au 25 février, notre foodmarket prend des airs de station de s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Felicità.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Felicità

5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris

Doors open5:00 pm

FAQs

Est-ce que cet événement est gratuit ?

à 100% amici, venez nombreuses et nombreux !

Est-ce que les places du Make me Melt sont limitées ?

Il n'y en aura pas pour tout le monde et elles commencent déjà à partir comme des petits pains...!

En même temps, pas étonnant, c'est peut-être la seule fois de ta vie que tu pourras dater autour d'une fondue... ;)

Puis-je venir accompagné.e ?

E-VI-DEMMENT petit.e timide ! Viens avec ton/ta meilleur.e pote et repartez à 4, qui sait ?

