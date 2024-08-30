Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brighton Psych Fest

Various Venues, Brighton
Fri, 30 Aug, 3:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£38.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief
Got a code?

About

JOY. x NOW WAVE present
Brighton Psych Fest

Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs / Temples / NewDad / Juniore / bdrmm / The Bug Club / Divorce / Thus Love / Holly Macve / Molly Payton / ĠENN / Ladylike / Porchlight / Karma Sheen / Hutch / Plantoid /...

Age Restrictions vary by venue please read description.
JOY. x NOW WAVE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

13
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Temples, NewDad and 13 more

Venue

Various Venues, Brighton

Brighton, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.