Afrolove et Shattating Episode 3

Le ACE Club
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Les amoureux d’Afrobeat, d’Amapiano et de Shatta se donnent rendez vous samedi 10 février dans un club tout neuf au style Loft New Yorkais.

Si tu aimes Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, Ckay, Maureen etc nos djs sauront te faire bouger.

Réunis ta team, prepare to...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
Le ACE Club

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

