Soft Blue Shimmer / Keep / Trembler

Alchemy
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Hammer Collective Presents:

Soft Blue Shimmer

Keep

Trembler

Live at Alchemy

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

6 pm - $18 adv. / $22 day of - all ages

This is an all ages event
The Hammer Collective
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Soft Blue Shimmer, Trembler, Keep

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

