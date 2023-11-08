Top track

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Crumb + Helado Negro + pablopablo

Trabendo
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2023 présente Crumb, Helado Negro et pablopablo

Crumb est le résultat d’une collaboration de Lila Ramani au chant et à la guitare, de Brian Aronow au synthé, Jesse Brotter à la basse et enfin, Jonathan Gilad à la batter Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Crumb, Helado Negro, pablopablo

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

