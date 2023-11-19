DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samara Joy

Barbican Hall
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With her GRAMMY-Award winning and chart-topping album, Linger Awhile, 23-year-old Samara Joy makes her case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next mononymous jazz singing sensation recorded by the venerable Verve Records.

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Samara Joy

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

