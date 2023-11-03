Top track

C2C FESTIVAL 2023 | DAY 2 | FRI

Lingotto
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsTorino
€47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

03 NOVEMBER | LINGOTTO, TORINO / EUROPA

AVALON EMERSON°, CAROLINE POLACHEK°, EVIAN CHRIST°, HAGOP TCHAPARIAN°, LUCRECIA DALT, MARINA HERLOP, NICK LEÓN, OVERMONO°, SPACE AFRIKA, TWO SHELL°

°EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.

Lineup

Avalon Emerson, Caroline Polachek, Evian Christ and 7 more

Venue

Lingotto

Via Nizza 280, 10126 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

