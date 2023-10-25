Top track

No Goodbye

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hania Rani

New Century
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Goodbye
Got a code?

About

Hey! Manchester presents Hania Rani
+ Caoilfihonn Rose

Hania Rani is an award-winning Polish pianist, composer and musician who was born in Gdansk and splits her life between Warsaw, where she makes her home, Berlin, where she studied, and Zurich, wher Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester

Lineup

Caoilfhionn Rose, Hania Rani

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.