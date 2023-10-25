Top track

FEWS - Get Out

FEWS + HALLAN

L'international
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les suédois FEWS et les anglais Hallan partageront la scène de l'International à Paris pour une date mémorable sous le signe du post-punk !

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Take Me Out.

Lineup

Hallan, FEWS

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

