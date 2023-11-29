Top track

Devon - TRUST ISSUES

Devon

The Louisiana
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Devon - TRUST ISSUES
About

Devon + special guests

This is a 16+ event (U18’s accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Devon

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

