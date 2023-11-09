Top track

Freewheel

Duke Special

Union Chapel
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

By nature, Duke Special (aka Belfast’s Peter Wilson) is a curious person. He is curious about music, theatre, books, poetry, art, love, life, redemption, death and 78RPM records. All of this is evidenced by the variety of musical adventures throughout his Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Duke Special

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
