Top track

Luna Blue - Away With You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LUNA BLUE

The Grace
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luna Blue - Away With You
Got a code?

About

Brighton outfit Luna Blue bring their infectious, upbeat indie-pop to LDN's The Grace. It's their biggest headline show in the capital yet, be there.

Cures and Curses & Skymachine join in support.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Luna Blue

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.