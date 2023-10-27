Top track

Public Image Limited et Frustration au Trianon

Le Trianon
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
PIL en concert Exceptionnel à Paris le vendredi 27 Ocobre au Trianon !

Lineup

Public Image Ltd, Frustration

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
