Alanna Royale, Johnny Burgos, Lovetempo

The Sultan Room
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alanna Royale

This is a 21+ event

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

lovetempo, Johnny Burgos, Alanna Royale

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

