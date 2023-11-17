DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noah Kahan

O2 Academy Birmingham
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £34.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Noah Kahan has partnered with PLUS1 so that £1 from every ticket goes to support the PLUS1 x The Busyhead Project Fund, which is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for access to mental health services by providing resources to organizations dedicated Read more

Presented by Communion & FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Venue

O2 Academy Birmingham

16-18 Horsefair, Birmingham B1 1DB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
3009 capacity
Accessibility information

