Top track

Ariel Posen - How Long

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ariel Posen w/ Brittany Kennell

Sleeping Village
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ariel Posen - How Long
Got a code?

About

$20 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+

Ariel Posen's music occupies the space between genres. It's a rootsy sound that nods to his influences — heartland rock & roll, electrified Americana, blue-eyed soul, R&B, Beatles-inspired pop — while still moving forward, pu Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ARIEL POSEN

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.