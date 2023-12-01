Top track

Egyptian Blue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€16.83

About

Issu du berceau post punk qu’est devenu Brighton, Egyptian Blue cumule les singles depuis de longs mois. Hébergé chez Yala! Records, aux côtés des excellents Talk Show et FEET, le groupe confronte l’urgence du rock au spectre lancinant du post-punk, et com...

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

