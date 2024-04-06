DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland

Cambridge Junction
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyCambridge
£20.19
In 2020, the world changed forever, as three time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson moved to Scotland. Now he's travelling around the still-just-about United Kingdom to tell you how it's working out. For him and for the Scots.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Berk's Nest.

Lineup

Kieran Hodgson

Venue

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
850 capacity

