Top track

modernlove. - Follow You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Modernlove. + Ellysse Mason + Mind Affect

Supersonic
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

modernlove. - Follow You
Got a code?

About

Si tu es fan de Yungblud, The 1975 & Circa Waves, ne manque pas ce concert :)

MODERNLOVE.
(Indie rock - Drogheda, IRL)
ELYSSE MASON
(Indie pop - Manchester, UK)
MIND AFFECT
(Rock indé - Clamart, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Mind Affect, Ellysse Mason, modernlove.

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.