Niia w/ George Arthur Calendar

Sleeping Village
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From Free

About

$20 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, director, and muse Niia appears and disappears with all of the silent pomp and circumstance of a ghostly succubus or a nightclub chanteuse in some Lynchia Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

