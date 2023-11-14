Top track

Bruno Major – Tour of Planet Earth 2023

Trabendo
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30.60

About

Le retour de Bruno Major, le petit prince de la néo-soul américaine, en tournée en Europe avec un nouvel album !

Tout public

Présenté par GiantSteps.

Lineup

Bruno Major

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:30 pm

