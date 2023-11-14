Top track

Protomartyr + The Wends

sPAZIO211
Tue, 14 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Protomartyr, il quartetto di Detroit capitanato da Joe Casey saranno in concerto a sPAZIO211 martedì 14 Novembre per presentare “𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒍 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝑰𝒏 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒕”, il loro sesto album in uscita il 2 Giugno via Domino Recording Company.

sPAZIO211, Comcerto

Protomartyr

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

