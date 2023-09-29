DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaluki Birthday

Depot Mayfield
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
About

Depot:

Jamie Jones

Joseph Capriati

Hot Since 82

Chris Stussy

Rossi.

ALISHA

Concourse:

Solardo

Richy Ahmed

East End Dubs

Toman

Manda Moor

Pirate Copy

Mike Morrisey b2b Luke Welsh

Archive:

Mason Collective

Luuk Van Dijk

Fleur Shore

Presented by The Warehouse Project.

Lineup

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

