RAVE PARK : PLK, Dinos, Luidji, DJ Weedim

Parc des Expositions de Rennes
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRennes
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RAVE PARK
- PLK

- DINOS

- LUIDJI

- DJ WEEDIM

Tous les pass RAVE PARK : https://link.dice.fm/rave-park

L’entrée est interdite aux mineurs de moins de 12 ans. L’accès au site pour les moins de 16 ans est autorisé s’ils sont accompagnés d’un tuteur Read more

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].

Lineup

1
DJ Weedim, Luidji, Dinos and 1 more

Venue

Parc des Expositions de Rennes

2 La Haie Gautrais
Doors open7:30 pm

