RAVE PARK
- PLK
- DINOS
- LUIDJI
- DJ WEEDIM
Tous les pass RAVE PARK : https://link.dice.fm/rave-park
L’entrée est interdite aux mineurs de moins de 12 ans. L’accès au site pour les moins de 16 ans est autorisé s’ils sont accompagnés d’un tuteur
