ok.danke.tschüss - Zu laut in der Disko

ok.danke.tschüss

Knust
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€31

About

ok.danke.tschüss machen Synthie-Pop (nennen diesen auch gerne mal „Einhorn-Rock“) und zeigen mit einem freundlichen Lächeln und erhobenem Mittelfinger auf alles, was in der Welt schief läuft. Die deutschen Texte sind mit einer gewaltigen Portion Wortwitz g...

Es gilt das JuSchG.
Präsentiert von: Diffus Magazin.
Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

