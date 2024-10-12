DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Human Punk and SG Productions proudly presents:
CREAM OF THE CROP
Alldayer 1pm-11pm - Back in Central London at 229
Bands announced so far:
Giuda, Infa-Riot, Hot Knives, The Gonads, The Samples, Tear Up, The Angry Agenda, Rise Up, LOAD, more TBA
Plus...
