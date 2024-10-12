DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cream of the Crop All Dayer

229
Sat, 12 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Human Punk and SG Productions proudly presents:

CREAM OF THE CROP

Alldayer 1pm-11pm - Back in Central London at 229

Bands announced so far:

Giuda, Infa-Riot, Hot Knives, The Gonads, The Samples, Tear Up, The Angry Agenda, Rise Up, LOAD, more TBA

Plus...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Human Punk and SG Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

4
Giuda, Hot Knives, The Gonads and 4 more

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

