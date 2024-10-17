Top track

Festival de Marne : Solann + 1ère partie

Théâtre Antoine Vitez
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsIvry-sur-Seine
From €17.45

About

SOLANN

Avec sa voix à la douceur cristalline, Solann fascine, soigne et ensorcèle.

Artiste émergente de la scène musicale française, elle propose une nouvelle énergie, une combinaison de paroles et de musique faite de langueurs frissonnantes, de tensions...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Théâtre Antoine Vitez

1 Rue Simon Dereure, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:00 pm

