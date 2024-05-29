Top track

Friday Pilots Club - Bad As Hell

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Friday Pilots Club + VillaScandal + Monday Of Mine

Supersonic
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Friday Pilots Club - Bad As Hell
Got a code?

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Arctic Monkeys, Circa Waves & Nothing But Thieves

FRIDAY PILOTS CLUB(Indie rock - Chicago, US)
VILLA SCANDAL
(Rock - Lyon, FR)
MONDAY OF MINE
(Brit rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

monday of mine, Villa Scandal, Friday Pilots Club

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.