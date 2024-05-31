DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mary Jam Record Release and Patio Party! With Mary Jam, Srrrly Gur

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come on down for a punk blowout celebrating Mary Jam’s sophomore EP, 40s for Algernon. Featuring 3 bands on the patio and 4 bands at an after-party inside, as well as art vendors and even a signature beverage.

Mary Jam are a Spirited garage rock outfit, M...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Jam, Butter Boys, Ray Gun Youth and 2 more

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

