Thee Sinseers, The Altons

Lemonad(e) Park
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$34.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To say that The Sinseers play oldies would be a misnomer. Fronted by bandleader and son of East Los Angeles Joey Quiniones, the group has quietly chipped away at the sounds of R&B and soul for the last half-decade. Quinones and his crew have continuously c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mammoth & recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thee Sinseers, The Altons

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

