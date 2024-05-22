DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE DROPTINES w/JOSEPHINE & MIKE KOTA

Raccoon Motel
Wed, 22 May, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Performing IN PERSON, THE DROPTINES w/JOSEPHINE & MIKE KOTA!!!

ABOUT THE DROPTINES ::

The Droptines are an alternative country band born in Concan, Texas. Established in 2019 by frontman/songwriter/musician, Conner Arthur, also known as “The King of Conc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Droptines, Josephine, Mike Kota

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.