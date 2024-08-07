Top track

Teenage Dirtbag

WHEATUS (solo) w/MOCKTAG & GRANDFATHER CONFUSION

Raccoon Motel
Wed, 7 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$23.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing IN PERSON, WHEATUS (ACOUSTIC) w/special guests MOCKTAG & GRANDFATHER CONFUSION!!

ABOUT WHEATUS ::

Born and bred on an island as densely populated as Montreal just without any of the culture, Brendan B Brown did what Andrew Carnegie did, he bea...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mocktag, Wheatus

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

